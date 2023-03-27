Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. 396,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,166. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 136.96%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

