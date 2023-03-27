Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.