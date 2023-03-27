Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,629,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
