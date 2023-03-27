Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 1,383 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 13,497,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,801,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

