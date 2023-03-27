Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 60,587 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Abeille Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises approximately 1.7% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.41% of Qiagen worth $46,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.31. 113,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

