Abeille Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abeille Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. 1,518,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

