Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
ACN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.79. 956,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,177. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average of $274.10.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
