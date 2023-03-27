Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Cut by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

ACN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.08. 1,089,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,814. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

