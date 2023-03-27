Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARES traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 342,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,935. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,079,594 shares of company stock worth $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.