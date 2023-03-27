Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

