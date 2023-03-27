Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. 8,462,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.