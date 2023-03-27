Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of RGI stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.66. 3,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

