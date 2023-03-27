ACT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.60. 52,433,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,916,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. The company has a market cap of $615.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

