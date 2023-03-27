Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
