Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

