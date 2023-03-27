Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 238,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

