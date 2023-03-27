Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEIS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

