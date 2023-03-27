Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

