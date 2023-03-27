Affimed’s (AFMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.
Affimed Trading Down 5.8 %
AFMD stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.