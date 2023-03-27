Affimed’s (AFMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Affimed Trading Down 5.8 %

AFMD stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

