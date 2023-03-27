Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 154,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.36. 492,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,795. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.