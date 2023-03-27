AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Up 406.5% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 406.5% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,382. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.