Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.50. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 625,094 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $22,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

