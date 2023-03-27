Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 712,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 493,919 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $9.03.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
