Alliance Global Partners Trims Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Target Price to $1.00

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 157.07% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ VISL remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,481. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

