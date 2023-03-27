American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE ARL opened at $26.10 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $450.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
