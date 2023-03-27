American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE ARL opened at $26.10 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $450.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.