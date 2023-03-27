Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.37, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 683,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

