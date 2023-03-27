Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.