Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $39.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cohu Price Performance
Cohu stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
