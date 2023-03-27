Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $39.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cohu by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after buying an additional 149,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

