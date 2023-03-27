Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $87.86

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,313,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.