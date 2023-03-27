Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Target Price at $1,533.00

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 2.4 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.