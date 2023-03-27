Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $14.09

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Down 1.4 %

ING Groep stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.