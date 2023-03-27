Analysts Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 156,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 151.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

