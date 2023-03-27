Analyzing AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 9.12 $294.97 million $1.67 5.71 AMEN Properties $4.06 million N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 145.82% 12.10% 7.16% AMEN Properties 84.72% 57.80% 52.35%

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About AMEN Properties

(Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.