Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.63. 2,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

