ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $358.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.42 and a 200 day moving average of $310.39. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $219.33 and a 52 week high of $396.80.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

