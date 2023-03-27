APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.