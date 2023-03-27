ApeCoin (APE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $106.24 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00014403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

