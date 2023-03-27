Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $178,400.73 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

