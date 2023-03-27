ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 764,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

