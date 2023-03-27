Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

