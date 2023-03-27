Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 10.4 %

ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 151,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £712,767.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

