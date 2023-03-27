Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 10.4 %

ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 151,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £712,767.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

