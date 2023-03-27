Ariose Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,117 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy accounts for 3.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 383,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,347. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

