Ariose Capital Management Ltd Has $70.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,637 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 30.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.67. 11,875,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,425,840. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

