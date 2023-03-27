Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AINC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
About Ashford
