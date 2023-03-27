ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,464. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.