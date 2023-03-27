Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.51. 541,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.