Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.44. 92,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,380. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

