Asset Dedication LLC Buys 5,318 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

