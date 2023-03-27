Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.80. The stock had a trading volume of 476,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.52. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

