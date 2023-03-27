Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.95. 935,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.