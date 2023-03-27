Asset Dedication LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,090 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

