Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.87. 413,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,888. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

